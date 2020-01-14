Housatonic River Cleanup Still On Hold

By 13 hours ago
  • A stretch of the Housatonic River in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Under an EPA proposal, sediment containing PCBs would be dug up from this section of the river.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    A stretch of the Housatonic River in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Under an EPA proposal, sediment containing PCBs would be dug up from this section of the river.
    Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPR
  • Images of new consumption advisory signs posted along the Housatonic River.
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    Images of new consumption advisory signs posted along the Housatonic River.
    Massachusetts Department of Public Health / U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
  • An older sign in 2014 warned people along the Housatonic River not to eat fish, frogs, turtles and ducks because of PCB contamination.
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    An older sign in 2014 warned people along the Housatonic River not to eat fish, frogs, turtles and ducks because of PCB contamination.
    Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPR
  • A meeting of the Housatonic River Citizens Coordinating Council in Lenox, Massachusetts, on March 28, 2019.
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    A meeting of the Housatonic River Citizens Coordinating Council in Lenox, Massachusetts, on March 28, 2019.
    Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPR
  • A section of the Housatonic River in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where PCBs have been removed.
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    A section of the Housatonic River in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where PCBs have been removed.
    Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPR

A citizens group focused on the cleanup of the Housatonic River is meeting in Lenox, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, but a key issue will not be discussed.

Most of the Environmental Protection Agency's plan to remove PCBs from the river is settled — except for the question of where to dispose of toxic waste.

The EPA has proposed shipping sediment containing PCBs to an out-of-state facility. General Electric, which is responsible for the pollution and on the hook for the cleanup costs, wants to dispose the waste near the river.

For more than a year, the issue has been discussed in a confidential mediation.

Dean Tagliaferro, the EPA's project manager for the GE Pittsfield Housatonic River site, said he can't talk about the mediation.

But Tagliaferro said he'll update the citizen's group on flood plain testing, dam inspections and a new kind of sign GE has posted near the river warning people not to eat fish and other animals.

"It includes a plate with a frog on it and a big X across it," said Tagliaferro. "There's some Spanish language on the sign now, as well."

Images of new consumption advisory signs posted along the Housatonic River.
Credit Massachusetts Department of Public Health / U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The new signs, developed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, have more symbols and fewer words. They also warn against eating ducks, fish and turtles.

Until the issue of where to dispose of the PCBs is settled, excavation of the next section of the river won't begin. 

The EPA Housatonic River Citizens Coordinating Council has 37 members, including representatives from cities and towns near the river. It also includes Native American tribes, Massachusetts and Connecticut environmental agencies, several environmental groups, the EPA and GE.

Tags: 
WATER
POLLUTION
PUBLIC SAFETY
WILDLIFE
BERKSHIRE COUNTY
INDUSTRY
ENVIRONMENT
REGIONAL NEWS

Related Content

Some Housatonic River Mediation Participants Are Critical Of The Process

By Apr 1, 2019
A meeting of the Housatonic River Citizens Coordinating Council in Lenox, Massachusetts, on March 28, 2019.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPR

Some environmental groups say they're frustrated with the lack of progress on talks over the cleanup of the Housatonic River. The key dispute is where to dispose of river sediment containing toxic PCBs. 

Berkshire Residents To GE: Don’t Dump PCBs In Our Backyard -- Again

By Mar 30, 2017
A warning sign, that was posted in 2016, by opponents to a proposed toxic waste disposal site in the woods, near the Housatonic River in the village of Housatonic, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPR

General Electric and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are battling over the last stretch of the PCB clean-up of the Housatonic River in Massachusetts from Pittsfield through Great Barrington.

GE is appealing the government’s clean-up plan, which is estimated to cost $613 million over 15 years. One big issue is where to put the toxic PCBs that are dug up from the river.

Hudson River Activists To Housatonic Advocates: 'Don't Let EPA Off The Hook'

By Aug 28, 2019
A stretch of the Housatonic River.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPR

The state of New York is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after it certified General Electric's cleanup activities in the Hudson River. 

Berkshire Lawmakers Call On Massachusetts To Join Housatonic River Cleanup Mediation

By Sep 12, 2018
A warning sign, that was posted in 2016, by opponents to a proposed toxic waste disposal site in the woods, near the Housatonic River in the village of Housatonic, Massachusetts.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPR

The state of Massachusetts is choosing not to be part of a recently-launched mediation on the cleanup of the Housatonic River. But lawmakers from the Berkshires want the state involved.